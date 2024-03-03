Опубликовано 03 марта 2024, 15:45
1 мин.
Microsoft обновила список совместимых с Windows 11 процессоров Intel
Microsoft обновила список процессоров Intel, совместимых с Windows 11. Примечательно, что перечень поддерживаемых чипов от AMD не изменился.
4kwallpapers.com
Как пишет портал IT Home, Microsoft добавила в список в основном процессоры Intel 14-го поколения и Intel Core Ultra Series. Всего в списке появилось около 40 новых процессоров, а всего — 903.
Количество поддерживаемых чипов AMD осталось на уровне 304, а однокристальных решений от Qualcomm — 15. Ниже приведён перечень новых процессоров Intel:
Intel Core i3 :
- Intel Core i3-14100;
- Intel Core i3-14100F;
- Intel Core i3-14100T.
Intel Core i5 :
- Intel Core i5-14400;
- Intel Core i5-14400F;
- Intel Core i5-14400T;
- Intel Core i5-14500;
- Intel Core i5-14500T;
- Intel Core i5-14600;
- Intel Core i5-14600K;
- Intel Core i5-14600KF;
- Intel Core i5-14600T.
Intel Core i7 :
- Intel Core i7-14700;
- Intel Core i7-14700F;
- Intel Core i7-14700K;
- Intel Core i7-14700KF;
- Intel Core i7-14700T.
Intel Core i9:
- Intel Core i9-14900;
- Intel Core i9-14900F;
- Intel Core i9-14900K;
- Intel Core i9-14900KF;
- Intel Core i9-14900T.
Другие версии :
- Intel Core 3-100U;
- Intel Core 3-100U с IPU;
- Intel Core 5-120U;
- Intel Core 7-150U;
Intel Core Ultra :
- Intel Core Ultra 5-125H;
- Intel Core Ultra 5-125U;
- Intel Core Ultra 5-134U;
- Intel Core Ultra 5-135H;
- Intel Core Ultra 5-135U;
- Intel Core Ultra 7-155H;
- Intel Core Ultra 7-155U;
- Intel Core Ultra 7-164U;
- Intel Core Ultra 7-165H;
- Intel Core Ultra 7-165U;
- Intel Core Ultra 9-185H.