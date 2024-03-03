Компьютеры
Microsoft обновила список совместимых с Windows 11 процессоров Intel

Microsoft обновила список процессоров Intel, совместимых с Windows 11. Примечательно, что перечень поддерживаемых чипов от AMD не изменился.
Как пишет портал IT Home, Microsoft добавила в список в основном процессоры Intel 14-го поколения и Intel Core Ultra Series. Всего в списке появилось около 40 новых процессоров, а всего — 903.

Количество поддерживаемых чипов AMD осталось на уровне 304, а однокристальных решений от Qualcomm — 15. Ниже приведён перечень новых процессоров Intel:

Intel Core i3 :

  • Intel Core i3-14100;
  • Intel Core i3-14100F;
  • Intel Core i3-14100T.

Intel Core i5 :

  • Intel Core i5-14400;
  • Intel Core i5-14400F;
  • Intel Core i5-14400T;
  • Intel Core i5-14500;
  • Intel Core i5-14500T;
  • Intel Core i5-14600;
  • Intel Core i5-14600K;
  • Intel Core i5-14600KF;
  • Intel Core i5-14600T.

Intel Core i7 :

  • Intel Core i7-14700;
  • Intel Core i7-14700F;
  • Intel Core i7-14700K;
  • Intel Core i7-14700KF;
  • Intel Core i7-14700T.

Intel Core i9:

  • Intel Core i9-14900;
  • Intel Core i9-14900F;
  • Intel Core i9-14900K;
  • Intel Core i9-14900KF;
  • Intel Core i9-14900T.

Другие версии :

  • Intel Core 3-100U;
  • Intel Core 3-100U с IPU;
  • Intel Core 5-120U;
  • Intel Core 7-150U;

Intel Core Ultra :

  • Intel Core Ultra 5-125H;
  • Intel Core Ultra 5-125U;
  • Intel Core Ultra 5-134U;
  • Intel Core Ultra 5-135H;
  • Intel Core Ultra 5-135U;
  • Intel Core Ultra 7-155H;
  • Intel Core Ultra 7-155U;
  • Intel Core Ultra 7-164U;
  • Intel Core Ultra 7-165H;
  • Intel Core Ultra 7-165U;
  • Intel Core Ultra 9-185H.
